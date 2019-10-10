Frugalpac unveils paper alternative to plastic lids

Frugalpac's latest product is the Frugal lid, an innovative alternative to plastic lids. The pulp-moulded paper lid utilises dry-in-place technology and Forest Stewardship Council wood fibre to achieve a consistent, high- quality pressed paper lid.

In addition, Frugalpac's cup range now includes an 'ivy' design, intended to reflect the brand's eco-credentials. Bespoke designs can also be commissioned through an in-house printing process.

George Rumble, sales manager of Frugalpac, commented: "The option to print bespoke branding offers operators the chance to put their own stamp on the Frugal Cup and fly the sustainable, recyclable flag. "

0843 557 8888www.frugalpac.com/shop