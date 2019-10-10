Frugalpac unveils paper alternative to plastic lids

Frugalpac unveils paper alternative to plastic lids10 October, 2019
Frugalpac's latest product is the Frugal lid, an innovative alternative to plastic lids. The pulp-moulded paper lid utilises dry-in-place technology and Forest Stewardship Council wood fibre to achieve a consistent, high- quality pressed paper lid.
In addition, Frugalpac's cup range now includes an 'ivy' design, intended to reflect the brand's eco-credentials. Bespoke designs can also be commissioned through an in-house printing process.
George Rumble, sales manager of Frugalpac, commented: "The option to print bespoke branding offers operators the chance to put their own stamp on the Frugal Cup and fly the sustainable, recyclable flag. "
0843 557 8888www.frugalpac.com/shop
