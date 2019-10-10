Roadchef trial with Wagestream rolled out across whole estate

Roadchef has announced that following a successful trial, Wagestream which provided its team with access to their wages as they earn them will now be available to all of its team members.

Roadchef, which operates 30 service areas across the UK, partnered with the financial wellness provider working to bring financial health back to workers in March 2019, trialling the 'income streaming' platform in three of its key locations. Through Wagestream, Roadchef employees can access and withdraw up to 40% of their earned income throughout the month rather than having to wait until pay day.

Roadchef's director of HR and development Laura Bunn, said that initial reaction from employees at locations in Chester, Clacket Lane on the Kent/Surrey border and Northampton was positive, with a high number of employees enrolling. Workers can make use of the platform's informative 'just in time' financial education, and access wages to cope with unexpected expenses.

"Wagestream has already made a huge impact on our employees who took part in our initial trial, which meant we had no hesitation in making the platform available across the company," she said.

www.wagestream.co.uk