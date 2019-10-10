CBE creates 20 news jobs to cater for more growth in Ireland and overseas

Retail technology firm CBE has created 20 new jobs to cater for growth, both in its home market in Ireland and also internationally.

CEO Sean Kenna explained: "In spite of the Brexit risk, our UK business is our fastest- growing division and next month we will be moving to a much larger UK head office and operations hub based in Derby, to cater for this growth. Our international business outside of the UK also continues to grow. We now have a presence in 12 countries including the US, Canada, Denmark, Spain, Algeria and Bahrain, all of which we remotely support from our head office in Claremorris.

"Our new staff are highly skilled graduates and will be involved in many facets of the business including software development, project management, marketing, sales and administration."

Kenna said CBE's business model had evolved in recent years, enabling the company to build partnerships with leading global companies to provide them with bespoke solutions.

