Vape Dinner Lady in ready-to-go e-cig launch

Vape Dinner Lady is launching what it says is the UK's first disposable e-cigarette pre-filled with e-liquid and pre-charged so it is ready to vape straight out of the box.

It is available in three flavours: Lemon Tart, Blue Menthol and Smooth Tobacco.

Each device, which features sleek aluminium casing, is approximately equivalent to a pack of 20 cigarettes and retails for £5.99.

