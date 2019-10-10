Maltesers backed by new digital campaign

Maltesers backed by new digital campaign10 October, 2019
Mars Wrigley UK has launched a new campaign for Maltesers. Called 'Someone Gets It', it focuses on the importance of female friendship and the power of an inside joke in bringing friends back together, no matter how long they've been apart. The digital campaign includes two 20-second online videos which see Maltesers reconnect two pairs of friends who are able to share their inside jokes on a massive scale.
