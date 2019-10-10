Peri Peri bar joins Grenade's Go Nuts range

Grenade has expanded its Go Nuts range, with a new vegan Peri Peri bar.

Suitable for those on a plant-based diet, it is described as a 'guilt-free, grab-and-go' treat and is packed with 11g of plant-based protein and just like the other products within the Grenade range, features the same low levels of sugar, with just 1.9g per bar.

Rrp is £1.79 and early listings include Welcome Break.

