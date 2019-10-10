Portion controlled Cadbury Dairy Milk Mini Bars

Portion controlled Cadbury Dairy Milk Mini Bars10 October, 2019
Cadbury is responding to growing consumer demand for portion controlled products with the launch of Cadbury Dairy Milk Mini Bars, containing just 96 calories each.
The single bars (rrp 35p) come in a specially created counter-top dispenser unit for the convenience channel.
Also available is a larger pouch pack, containing eight individually wrapped bars (rrp £2.49).
0870 191 7343 www.deliciousdisplay.co.uk
