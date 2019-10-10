Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Portion controlled Cadbury Dairy Milk Mini Bars

10 October, 2019

Cadbury is responding to growing consumer demand for portion controlled products with the launch of Cadbury Dairy Milk Mini Bars, containing just 96 calories each.

The single bars (rrp 35p) come in a specially created counter-top dispenser unit for the convenience channel.

Also available is a larger pouch pack, containing eight individually wrapped bars (rrp £2.49).

0870 191 7343 www.deliciousdisplay.co.uk

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 7 October 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.48139.21127.90
East Midlands132.19139.59128.21
London132.14141.50128.41
North East131.21141.26127.36
North West131.71139.53127.77
Northern Ireland129.58132.90126.06
Scotland132.33138.59127.78
South East133.0361.80141.15128.72
South West132.2467.90138.71127.76
Wales131.42135.72126.94
West Midlands131.8559.90139.93127.97
Yorkshire & Humber131.60139.59127.83
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Major forecourt operator wins consent for...

Shell launches 'carbon neutral' programme...

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

Top 50 Indie transfers two of its sites t...

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

Former petrol station owners jailed for f...

Co-op adds its 133 sites to UK Fuels card...

Major forecourt operator wins consent for...

Former petrol station owners jailed for f...

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

Garner Group is crowned Forecourt Trader...

Euro Garages starts work on £3.5m redevel...

Poll

See Results

When a major car manufacturer like Ford predicts that sales of its electrified cars will outnumber petrol and diesel models by 2022, does that ring alarm bells about the possible speed of change for forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News