Perfetti Van Melle unveils vegan jelly sweets

Perfetti Van Melle unveils vegan jelly sweets10 October, 2019
Perfetti Van Melle is launching its first ever gelatine-free range, suitable for both vegans and vegetarians.
The Vegan Society approved sweets are made with real fruit juice. Fruittella Koalas come in Lemon, Pineapple and Raspberry flavours, while the Fruittella Sour Snakes come in Tropical, Lemon, Apple and Raspberry flavours.
A 120g pack, rrp £1.29, is available as well as a 100g £1 price-marked pack.
01753 442100 www.perfettivanmelle.com
Want more stories like this in your inbox?
Sign up for our FREE email newsletter
My Account
You are not logged in.
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|132.48
|139.21
|127.90
|East Midlands
|132.19
|139.59
|128.21
|London
|132.14
|141.50
|128.41
|North East
|131.21
|141.26
|127.36
|North West
|131.71
|139.53
|127.77
|Northern Ireland
|129.58
|132.90
|126.06
|Scotland
|132.33
|138.59
|127.78
|South East
|133.03
|61.80
|141.15
|128.72
|South West
|132.24
|67.90
|138.71
|127.76
|Wales
|131.42
|135.72
|126.94
|West Midlands
|131.85
|59.90
|139.93
|127.97
|Yorkshire & Humber
|131.60
|139.59
|127.83