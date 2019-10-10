Perfetti Van Melle unveils vegan jelly sweets

Perfetti Van Melle is launching its first ever gelatine-free range, suitable for both vegans and vegetarians.

The Vegan Society approved sweets are made with real fruit juice. Fruittella Koalas come in Lemon, Pineapple and Raspberry flavours, while the Fruittella Sour Snakes come in Tropical, Lemon, Apple and Raspberry flavours.

A 120g pack, rrp £1.29, is available as well as a 100g £1 price-marked pack.

