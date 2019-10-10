Sun Valley is going Nuts For... new snacks

Sun Valley is going Nuts For... new snacks10 October, 2019
Sun Valley Nuts is launching the Nuts For range which has been designed as a 'noisy and exciting backlash' to conventional on-the-go options. Supplied in single-serve 35g grab-and-go bags, the range includes Rocky Road Riot, Eton Mess Up!, Punchy Smoked Paprika, Indian Spice Infusion and Wicked Wasabi & Soy varieties.
0151 482 7100 www.sun-valley.co.uk
