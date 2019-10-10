Sprite in 'Clear is the new green' campaign

Sprite in 'Clear is the new green' campaign10 October, 2019
Coca-Cola European Partners has unveiled a new campaign to support the launch of its re-designed Sprite bottles that are easier to recycle.
The 'Clear is the new Green' campaign will educate consumers on the recyclability of the Sprite packaging. They will see that the iconic green Sprite bottle has turned clear to make it easier to recycle back into new bottles.
01895 231 313www.ccep.com
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|132.48
|139.21
|127.90
|East Midlands
|132.19
|139.59
|128.21
|London
|132.14
|141.50
|128.41
|North East
|131.21
|141.26
|127.36
|North West
|131.71
|139.53
|127.77
|Northern Ireland
|129.58
|132.90
|126.06
|Scotland
|132.33
|138.59
|127.78
|South East
|133.03
|61.80
|141.15
|128.72
|South West
|132.24
|67.90
|138.71
|127.76
|Wales
|131.42
|135.72
|126.94
|West Midlands
|131.85
|59.90
|139.93
|127.97
|Yorkshire & Humber
|131.60
|139.59
|127.83