Wall's Pastry goes vegan with two new lines

Wall's Pastry goes vegan with two new lines10 October, 2019
Wall's Pastry is launching a vegan range comprising Vegan Jumbo and BBQ Jackfruit Jumbo Rolls. The Vegan Jumbo Roll is made with minced mushrooms, oats and seasoning, wrapped in puff pastry. The BBQ Jackfruit Jumbo Roll is filled with pulled jackfruit and hickory smoked BBQ sauce. Both are available in four-packs too.
0115 986 6541www.walls-pastry.co.uk
