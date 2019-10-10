YOP now available in a four-pack format

Drinkable yogurt brand, YOP has a new 180g four-pack format which joins the existing 500ml bottles. Available in Raspberry, Strawberry and Tropical flavours it is aimed at families, for on-the-go snacking.

The launch is supported by a £1m marketing spend over the next year, which includes shopper activity and a new media campaign.

0800 358 0401www.yoplait.co.uk