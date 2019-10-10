Under the spotlight: Oliver Müller, retail business manager, Phillips 66

Name:

Oliver Müller

Company:

Phillips 66 Limited (Jet)

Job title:

Retail business manager

01 Career history:

I joined the business in 2002 and have since worked in a number of retail roles in the organisation in the States, Germany and now the UK. Before relocating to London earlier this year to take up the role of retail business manager, I was procurement lead for Jet's network in Germany.

02 Dream job if you weren't doing this:

A guide in the Bavarian Alps.

03 What do you drive?

Peugeot 508 SV a family car!

04 Where did you grow up?

Bavaria in Germany. I'm still a small-town boy at heart!

05 Perfect day:

A leisurely breakfast then watch a football match with the kids before cooking a family meal.

06 Holiday wish list:

Anywhere that's warmer than northern Europe!

07 Favourite read:

I love thrillers so it would be Mick Herron's Slow Horses series.

08 Favourite watch:

It would have to be The Godfather Part II. It may be 45 years old, but nothing beats it!

09 Three word to describe yourself:

Curious, brave and caring.

10 Possessions you couldn't do without:

Noise cancelling headphones, especially since moving to London!

11 Most admire:

Heinrich Harrer, an Austrian mountaineer, sportsman, geographer and author.

12 Best news this year:

Jet Abbeyside being the first forecourt in our network to be transformed with our new image. It all went brilliantly.

13 Biggest fear:

Cycling in London.

14 Most important qualities in the workplace:

Creating an environment of trust and working for the greater good.

15 Best holiday:

Five days climbing up Zugspitze, Germany's highest mountain.

16 What motivates you?

Seeing the business striving to reach its true potential.

17 Best thing about the job:

Seeing how our plans evolve into actions and witnessing actions create results.

18 Best bit of business advice you've ever received:

Show up and give it your best.

19 In the workplace, what do you consider a great achievement?

Bringing out the potential in people and building positive long-term business relationships with our customers.

20Anything new in forecourt retailing:

There is always something new, which makes it so interesting!

