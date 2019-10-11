Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Oxfordshire site gets ultra-rapid chargers

Merril Boulton · 11 October, 2019

New ultra-rapid charging technology has been installed at Frilford Service Station, near Abingdon, Oxfordshire, by EV charging specialist InstaVolt. 

The new chargers are capable of charging at 125kW – halving the time it would take drivers of compatible vehicles to charge compared to 50kW chargers. Drivers can pay by  tapping their contactless credit or debit card, or using their smart watch.

Adrian Keen, chief executive officer at InstaVolt, said: “We’re particularly excited to be adding to the charging infrastructure in Oxfordshire, which is well-known for being forward-thinking when it comes to sustainability and I applaud the great work that has been done to-date to provide charging to residents and visitors. It’s fitting that it’s one of the first places in the UK to benefit from our new charging technology, which offers even faster rates of charging to drivers who need to recharge quickly and continue their day such as commuters, and drivers of electric taxis or delivery vehicles.

“Put simply, the more drivers feel confident that they’ll be able to charge up, the more likely they are to make the switch to zero emissions vehicles.”

Karim Rashid, who owns and runs Shell-branded Frilford Service Station, which recently undergone an extensive renovation, including a refurbished and expanded Budgens store, added: “It’s a real honour to be one of the first places in the country to have these new chargers. They’ve been causing a buzz with visiting electric car drivers, who have been itching to try them out.

“For us, it’s set to be a real boost for business. It’ll attract new visitors to the site, who can enjoy our facilities and spend money with us locally while their car charges”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 7 October 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.48139.21127.90
East Midlands132.19139.59128.21
London132.14141.50128.41
North East131.21141.26127.36
North West131.71139.53127.77
Northern Ireland129.58132.90126.06
Scotland132.33138.59127.78
South East133.0361.80141.15128.72
South West132.2467.90138.71127.76
Wales131.42135.72126.94
West Midlands131.8559.90139.93127.97
Yorkshire & Humber131.60139.59127.83
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Major forecourt operator wins consent for...

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

Top 50 Indie transfers two of its sites t...

UKPIA warns Government over Brexit plan f...

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

Former petrol station owners jailed for f...

Co-op adds its 133 sites to UK Fuels card...

Major forecourt operator wins consent for...

Former petrol station owners jailed for f...

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

Garner Group is crowned Forecourt Trader...

Euro Garages starts work on £3.5m redevel...

Poll

See Results

When a major car manufacturer like Ford predicts that sales of its electrified cars will outnumber petrol and diesel models by 2022, does that ring alarm bells about the possible speed of change for forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News