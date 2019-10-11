Oxfordshire site gets ultra-rapid chargers

Merril Boulton

New ultra-rapid charging technology has been installed at Frilford Service Station, near Abingdon, Oxfordshire, by EV charging specialist InstaVolt.

The new chargers are capable of charging at 125kW – halving the time it would take drivers of compatible vehicles to charge compared to 50kW chargers. Drivers can pay by tapping their contactless credit or debit card, or using their smart watch.

Adrian Keen, chief executive officer at InstaVolt, said: “We’re particularly excited to be adding to the charging infrastructure in Oxfordshire, which is well-known for being forward-thinking when it comes to sustainability and I applaud the great work that has been done to-date to provide charging to residents and visitors. It’s fitting that it’s one of the first places in the UK to benefit from our new charging technology, which offers even faster rates of charging to drivers who need to recharge quickly and continue their day such as commuters, and drivers of electric taxis or delivery vehicles.

“Put simply, the more drivers feel confident that they’ll be able to charge up, the more likely they are to make the switch to zero emissions vehicles.”

Karim Rashid, who owns and runs Shell-branded Frilford Service Station, which recently undergone an extensive renovation, including a refurbished and expanded Budgens store, added: “It’s a real honour to be one of the first places in the country to have these new chargers. They’ve been causing a buzz with visiting electric car drivers, who have been itching to try them out.

“For us, it’s set to be a real boost for business. It’ll attract new visitors to the site, who can enjoy our facilities and spend money with us locally while their car charges”

