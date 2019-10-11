Inquest opens into man crushed to death on forecourt

Tracy West

An inquest has been opened into the death of man who was crushed by a car on a Tesco Express/Esso forecourt in Wales.

According to Wales Online, 66-year-old Brian Griffiths had gone to the site at Brynymor Road, Gowerton, with his wife on September 30. He got out of his car and went to use the ATM, at which point an orange Fiat Panda ran into him and he suffered ‘crush injuries’.

Staff at the Tesco Express and members of the public provided first aid until an air ambulance arrived to take Mr Griffiths to hospital. Unfortunately he died three days later.

The inquest heard that there was no apparent reason why the car mounted the pavement and that members of the public had shouted at the driver to get his car out of gear. The driver was described as a male, who seemed ‘flustered’.

Wales Online reported that a member of the public pushed the car out of gear and people nearby helped to push the car off Mr Griffiths.

The inquest was adjourned to April 7, 2020 to allow time for a police investigation.