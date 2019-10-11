Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Inquest opens into man crushed to death on forecourt

Tracy West · 11 October, 2019

An inquest has been opened into the death of man who was crushed by a car on a Tesco Express/Esso forecourt in Wales.

According to Wales Online, 66-year-old Brian Griffiths had gone to the site at Brynymor Road, Gowerton, with his wife on September 30. He got out of his car and went to use the ATM, at which point an orange Fiat Panda ran into him and he suffered ‘crush injuries’.

Staff at the Tesco Express and members of the public provided first aid until an air ambulance arrived to take Mr Griffiths to hospital. Unfortunately he died three days later.

The inquest heard that there was no apparent reason why the car mounted the pavement and that members of the public had shouted at the driver to get his car out of gear. The driver was described as a male, who seemed ‘flustered’.

Wales Online reported that a member of the public pushed the car out of gear and people nearby helped to push the car off Mr Griffiths.

The inquest was adjourned to April 7, 2020 to allow time for a police investigation.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 7 October 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.48139.21127.90
East Midlands132.19139.59128.21
London132.14141.50128.41
North East131.21141.26127.36
North West131.71139.53127.77
Northern Ireland129.58132.90126.06
Scotland132.33138.59127.78
South East133.0361.80141.15128.72
South West132.2467.90138.71127.76
Wales131.42135.72126.94
West Midlands131.8559.90139.93127.97
Yorkshire & Humber131.60139.59127.83
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Major forecourt operator wins consent for...

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

Top 50 Indie transfers two of its sites t...

UKPIA warns Government over Brexit plan f...

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

Former petrol station owners jailed for f...

Co-op adds its 133 sites to UK Fuels card...

Major forecourt operator wins consent for...

Former petrol station owners jailed for f...

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

Garner Group is crowned Forecourt Trader...

Euro Garages starts work on £3.5m redevel...

Poll

See Results

When a major car manufacturer like Ford predicts that sales of its electrified cars will outnumber petrol and diesel models by 2022, does that ring alarm bells about the possible speed of change for forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News