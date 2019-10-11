Euro Garages seeks planning permission for St Austell site

Tracy West

Euro Garages has submitted planning permission for a new 24-hour forecourt with convenience store and two drive-thrus at Holmbush Road, St Austell.

Asbri Planning, on behalf of Euro Garages, said the proposed development would include a 320sq m forecourt store; 185sq m drive-thru coffee outlet and 245sq m drive thru restaurant. It is expected the site will create 105-115 jobs across the three units.

A total of 57 parking spaces are proposed comprising 37 plus two disabled bays for the two drive-thrus, and 16 plus two disabled bays for the forecourt store.

The application said that a mix of materials would be used to ‘ensure that a vibrant and attractive development could be delivered’.

At the time of writing, the planning application had received 15 comments from members of the public, with 13 against the scheme and two for it. The people who were against the scheme cited traffic, pollution and too many fast food outlets in the area as reasons why the plan should be rejected. The two people who were for the scheme said it would bring investment and jobs to the area.

