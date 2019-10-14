Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
OPW launches second book on case studies

Merril Boulton · 14 October, 2019

Dover company OPW has launched its second-edition case study book - a library of 120 technical installations, with 40 new projects spanning 90 countries and 16 industry sectors.

“We’re proud to work with forward-thinking companies to solve their challenges including transforming safety and efficiency, often resulting in custom or entirely new products being developed. This book gives readers a deep technical insight into each project, the challenge faced and the solution OPW and sister brands Fibrelite and KPS provided,” said David Holmes, technical director for Fibrelite.

Alongside retail fuelling, case studies also feature other industries including installations at Manchester Airport, Hammersmith Apollo, The Royal Canadian Mint and many more.

OPW's strategy is to define what’s next through innovations designed to enhance safety, reliability, efficiency and business performance for the retail fueling, fluid-handling and car-wash industries. OPW makes above- and below-ground products for both conventional, vapor-recovery and clean-energy applications in the retail and commercial markets. It also supplies car wash systems. The company has manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, with sales offices around the world. OPW is part of Dover Corporation.

