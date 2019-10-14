Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Equipment News

TSG runs 'SAFEtember' initiative to support 'Go Home Safe' message

Merril Boulton · 14 October, 2019

Forecourt services and equipment supplier TSG UK has been fully immersing its customers and contractors in its health and safety strategy through an initiative which ran throughout September, called SAFEtember.

The programme saw a month of events, competitions and communications reaching the 235 members of TSG UK. Each week it covered four key topics: Health and Wellbeing, Respiratory Illness, Mental Health and Driving Safety. The HSSE team, along with the senior management team, created a month-long initiative including, daily focus points, six roadshows across the country.

Andy Wallace, operations manager at TSG UK, explained: "H&S is our number one priority. We have long had a central philosophy of 'Go Home Safe' - a mantra that we use to signify, not only the importance we put on our employees going home safely each day, but even more importantly, to ensure our employees think about the ramifications were they not to. We encourage them to think about their personal lives, loved ones, friends and their hobbies, all the things important to them, that would be adversely affected should they have an accident at work. We find that this messaging helps people concentrate in the dangerous environment that they are working in.

'SAFEtember was launched to further instill these messages and to ensure everyone at TSG UK gets to hear our full commitment to their safety, face to face.'

Neil Farmer, HSSE Manager at TSG UK, said: "Although the H&S message is clear throughout our sites and our daily communication with our teams, our aim for SAFEtember was to get in front of every employee of TSG UK and ensure they understand our commitment to H&S and our motto of 'Go Home Safe' – which is exactly what it did.

"Part of the Respiratory Illness discussions highlighted issues at work, but also that these measures also apply when you're at home, carrying out DIY for instance, and Driving Safety focused on our drive to and from work, when we're more likely to 'switch off' and not follow procedures enforced at work."

Dave Hill, HSSE Manager and Mental Health First Aider at TSG UK, said: "During our SAFEtember roadshows, mental health and health and wellbeing - two topics that link together – have been heavily focused upon. Highlighting symptoms, encouraging conversation on the statistics and helping our employees to understand that they're not alone, and how to help their colleagues."

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 7 October 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.48139.21127.90
East Midlands132.19139.59128.21
London132.14141.50128.41
North East131.21141.26127.36
North West131.71139.53127.77
Northern Ireland129.58132.90126.06
Scotland132.33138.59127.78
South East133.0361.80141.15128.72
South West132.2467.90138.71127.76
Wales131.42135.72126.94
West Midlands131.8559.90139.93127.97
Yorkshire & Humber131.60139.59127.83
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Major forecourt operator wins consent for...

Shell launches 'carbon neutral' programme...

Euro Garages seeks planning permission fo...

Inquest opens into man crushed to death o...

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

Major forecourt operator wins consent for...

Co-op adds its 133 sites to UK Fuels card...

Shell launches 'carbon neutral' programme...

Former petrol station owners jailed for f...

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

Euro Garages starts work on £3.5m redevel...

Jet to roll out new image following succe...

Poll

See Results

When a major car manufacturer like Ford predicts that sales of its electrified cars will outnumber petrol and diesel models by 2022, does that ring alarm bells about the possible speed of change for forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News