Robber threatens assistant and steals cash and cigarettes

John Wood · 16 October, 2019
A masked man dressed entirely in black has robbed a petrol station in Aberdeen.

Police said the robbery happened at the Shell filling station on Wellington Road at about 11:45pm on Saturday October 12.

The man threatened the 35-year-old shop worker and demanded money, leaving him “very distressed”.

The robber then made off towards the Redmoss area with a small sum of cash and a quantity of cigarettes.

Detective sergeant Sam Harris said: “This was a very traumatic experience for the shopkeeper and therefore it is vital that we trace the man responsible.

“I’d like to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of the petrol station around 11.45pm, who may have seen the suspect hanging about prior to the robbery taking place or leaving afterwards.

“Also anybody who was in the area at that time who may have dashcam footage.”

