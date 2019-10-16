Certas Energy announces the 2019 SuperStation winners· 16 October, 2019
A forecourt in South Wales has won two awards at SuperStation, Certas Energy’s forecourt standards competition.
The winners were announced at a Gala Awards Dinner, this year held at the Coldra Court Hotel by Celtic Manor in Newport, South Wales.
Among the winners was Hillcroft Garage, Gwent, which won both the Best Gulf Site and Best Improved Site categories.
Hillcroft Garage manager Andrew Williams said: “It is amazing to win one award, yet alone two. All the credit goes to our forecourt staff and in particular Gaynor, who has turned our business around. We shall continue to invest for the benefit of our customers and the local area that we serve. Thank you to Certas Energy and Gulf for your support and believing in us every step of the way.”
Richard Billington, retail director of Certas Energy, commented: “Congratulations to all of tonight’s winners and finalists. To be outstanding in such a competitive environment is no mean feat and it says volumes about our champions’ outlook and the way they have shaped their businesses.
“The high quality of the finalists says volumes about the strength in depth of the Gulf network. We thank each and every one of them for the hard work and dedication they show every single day, rain or shine.”
The winners in full:
Best Community Engagement
Bridgend Filling Station, Inverness
Best Improved
Hillcroft Garage, Langstone, Gwent
Best Pace Site
Hillcrest Garage, Clwyd
Best Shop
Will & Freddies – Darlington Road Garage, Richmond
Best Forecourt Team
John Grose Garage, Woodbridge
Best Gulf Site
Hillcroft Garage, Langstone, Gwent
Want more stories like this in your inbox?
Sign up for our FREE email newsletter
Keywords:
My Account
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|132.12
|139.79
|127.55
|East Midlands
|131.62
|139.76
|127.57
|London
|131.82
|140.67
|128.38
|North East
|131.03
|141.66
|126.72
|North West
|131.36
|57.70
|141.67
|127.65
|Northern Ireland
|129.55
|131.90
|125.63
|Scotland
|132.15
|138.51
|127.55
|South East
|132.57
|57.90
|140.14
|128.33
|South West
|131.88
|67.90
|138.74
|127.41
|Wales
|131.24
|64.90
|135.72
|126.82
|West Midlands
|131.33
|140.68
|127.66
|Yorkshire & Humber
|131.07
|84.90
|140.64
|127.33