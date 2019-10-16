Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Certas Energy announces the 2019 SuperStation winners

John Wood · 16 October, 2019
Andrew Williams receives his award
Andrew Williams (centre) receives the Best Gulf Site award
  (Photo:  )

A forecourt in South Wales has won two awards at SuperStation, Certas Energy’s forecourt standards competition.

The winners were announced at a Gala Awards Dinner, this year held at the Coldra Court Hotel by Celtic Manor in Newport, South Wales.

Among the winners was Hillcroft Garage, Gwent, which won both the Best Gulf Site and Best Improved Site categories.

Hillcroft Garage manager Andrew Williams said: “It is amazing to win one award, yet alone two. All the credit goes to our forecourt staff and in particular Gaynor, who has turned our business around. We shall continue to invest for the benefit of our customers and the local area that we serve. Thank you to Certas Energy and Gulf for your support and believing in us every step of the way.”

Richard Billington, retail director of Certas Energy, commented: “Congratulations to all of tonight’s winners and finalists. To be outstanding in such a competitive environment is no mean feat and it says volumes about our champions’ outlook and the way they have shaped their businesses.

“The high quality of the finalists says volumes about the strength in depth of the Gulf network. We thank each and every one of them for the hard work and dedication they show every single day, rain or shine.”

 

The winners in full:

Best Community Engagement    

Bridgend Filling Station, Inverness

Best Improved  

Hillcroft Garage, Langstone, Gwent

Best Pace Site

Hillcrest Garage, Clwyd

Best Shop

Will & Freddies – Darlington Road Garage, Richmond

Best Forecourt Team  

John Grose Garage, Woodbridge           

Best Gulf Site         

Hillcroft Garage, Langstone, Gwent

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 14 October 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.12139.79127.55
East Midlands131.62139.76127.57
London131.82140.67128.38
North East131.03141.66126.72
North West131.3657.70141.67127.65
Northern Ireland129.55131.90125.63
Scotland132.15138.51127.55
South East132.5757.90140.14128.33
South West131.8867.90138.74127.41
Wales131.2464.90135.72126.82
West Midlands131.33140.68127.66
Yorkshire & Humber131.0784.90140.64127.33
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Shell launches 'carbon neutral' programme...

Euro Garages seeks planning permission fo...

Major forecourt operator wins consent for...

MFG buys Top 50 Indie Symonds Retail

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

Shell launches 'carbon neutral' programme...

Major forecourt operator wins consent for...

Top 50 Indie transfers two of its sites t...

Former petrol station owners jailed for f...

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

Euro Garages starts work on £3.5m redevel...

Jet to roll out new image following succe...

Poll

See Results

When a major car manufacturer like Ford predicts that sales of its electrified cars will outnumber petrol and diesel models by 2022, does that ring alarm bells about the possible speed of change for forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News