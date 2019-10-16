Certas Energy announces the 2019 SuperStation winners

John Wood

Andrew Williams (centre) receives the Best Gulf Site award (Photo: )

A forecourt in South Wales has won two awards at SuperStation, Certas Energy’s forecourt standards competition.

The winners were announced at a Gala Awards Dinner, this year held at the Coldra Court Hotel by Celtic Manor in Newport, South Wales.

Among the winners was Hillcroft Garage, Gwent, which won both the Best Gulf Site and Best Improved Site categories.

Hillcroft Garage manager Andrew Williams said: “It is amazing to win one award, yet alone two. All the credit goes to our forecourt staff and in particular Gaynor, who has turned our business around. We shall continue to invest for the benefit of our customers and the local area that we serve. Thank you to Certas Energy and Gulf for your support and believing in us every step of the way.”

Richard Billington, retail director of Certas Energy, commented: “Congratulations to all of tonight’s winners and finalists. To be outstanding in such a competitive environment is no mean feat and it says volumes about our champions’ outlook and the way they have shaped their businesses.

“The high quality of the finalists says volumes about the strength in depth of the Gulf network. We thank each and every one of them for the hard work and dedication they show every single day, rain or shine.”

The winners in full:

Best Community Engagement

Bridgend Filling Station, Inverness

Best Improved

Hillcroft Garage, Langstone, Gwent

Best Pace Site

Hillcrest Garage, Clwyd

Best Shop

Will & Freddies – Darlington Road Garage, Richmond

Best Forecourt Team

John Grose Garage, Woodbridge

Best Gulf Site

Hillcroft Garage, Langstone, Gwent

