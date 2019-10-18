Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Ionity launches “Scotland's fastest chargers” at MFG site

John Wood · 18 October, 2019
Ionity chargers at MFG Gretna Green

Ionity has launched what it describes as Scotland’s fastest EV charging station at a site in Gretna Green owned by the UK’s biggest independent forecourt operator MFG.

The company, a joint venture between Daimler, Ford, BMW Group and the Volkswagen Group with Porsche, claims its 350kW chargers will charge an EV car in less than 20 minutes.

Ionity is developing a network of high power charging (HPC) sites across the continent, and Gretna Green is the first of six stations to be launched in Scotland.

It is aiming to open a total of 40 sites across the UK.

It says it will establish 2,400 chargers across Europe by 2020, and claims its 350kW chargers will make longer distance EV journeys far more viable than slower 50kW alternatives.

Minister of state for the future of transport, George Freeman MP, said: “The UK is in the vanguard of electrification of transport to reduce pollution. Through our Road to Zero Strategy we are funding major investment in vehicle charging infrastructure.

“Close collaboration with the private sector is crucial to achieving a zero-emission future and Ionity’s leadership is helping supercharge the UK’s charging infrastructure.”

Marcus Groll, COO of Ionity, said: “Close collaboration with site partners like MFG is crucial to achieving a zero-emission future and Ionity’s network is finally giving EVs in the UK the kind of charging speeds their owners want.”

Alan Hutton, MFG’s systems and change management director said: “We are delighted to be extending our sustainable fuel offer to customers. The growth of the electric and hybrid vehicle market is an important part of the fuel mix going forward.

“MFG is determined to be at the forefront of this technology, satisfying this growing demand. The installation of these high-power chargers using renewable energy at MFG Gretna Green adds even greater momentum to the growing uptake of EV vehicles.”

