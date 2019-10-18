PRA arranges Business Breakout in Swansea

John Wood

The PRA will be staging a Business Breakout in Swansea on Thursday November 7 at the Liberty Stadium.

Coffee will be provided from 10am and there will be a free buffet lunch with opportunities to network.

Presentations will include:

• PRA – latest market update;

• Allego – electric vehicle charging offer for dealers;

• Christie & Co – outlook on the value of petrol filling stations;

• Edge Petrol – visualising your forecourt;

• CBE – innovations in EPOS technology;

• Winckworth Sherwood LLP – commercial real-estate licensing legal update;

• Grip Hero – keeping your customers clean and the environment green.

To register click here or contact PRA at petrol@rmif.co.uk or 020 7580 9122.

