PRA arranges Business Breakout in Swansea· 18 October, 2019
The PRA will be staging a Business Breakout in Swansea on Thursday November 7 at the Liberty Stadium.
Coffee will be provided from 10am and there will be a free buffet lunch with opportunities to network.
Presentations will include:
• PRA – latest market update;
• Allego – electric vehicle charging offer for dealers;
• Christie & Co – outlook on the value of petrol filling stations;
• Edge Petrol – visualising your forecourt;
• CBE – innovations in EPOS technology;
• Winckworth Sherwood LLP – commercial real-estate licensing legal update;
• Grip Hero – keeping your customers clean and the environment green.
To register click here or contact PRA at petrol@rmif.co.uk or 020 7580 9122.
