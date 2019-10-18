Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Two police cars responding to forecourt break-in rammed

John Wood · 18 October, 2019
police blue light

Two police cars responding to reports of a break-in at a forecourt in Essex have been rammed by another car.

Officers were called to a suspected break-in at the Harvest Service Station on High Road, North Weald at about 3.25am on Thursday October 17.

It was after they arrived at the scene that the cars were hit by another car.

No-one was injured during the incident but the station was taped off for several hours while officers carried out enquiries.

Essex Police said a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

A spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a group of people trying to break into a petrol station in High Road, North Weald at around 3.25am on Thursday, October 17.

“We attended and during the incident it was reported two police cars were rammed by another vehicle.

“A 17-year-old boy from Harlow has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle while a 41 year-old woman from Harlow has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.”

Anyone who saw anything, or has CCTV or dash cam footage or any other information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 107 of October 17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 14 October 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.12139.79127.55
East Midlands131.62139.76127.57
London131.82140.67128.38
North East131.03141.66126.72
North West131.3657.70141.67127.65
Northern Ireland129.55131.90125.63
Scotland132.15138.51127.55
South East132.5757.90140.14128.33
South West131.8867.90138.74127.41
Wales131.2464.90135.72126.82
West Midlands131.33140.68127.66
Yorkshire & Humber131.0784.90140.64127.33
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MFG buys Top 50 Indie Symonds Retail

EG Group considering IPO

Shell launches 'carbon neutral' programme...

Euro Garages seeks planning permission fo...

Certas Energy announces the 2019 SuperSta...

MFG buys Top 50 Indie Symonds Retail

EG Group considering IPO

Shell launches 'carbon neutral' programme...

Major forecourt operator wins consent for...

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

Former petrol station owners jailed for f...

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

Euro Garages starts work on £3.5m redevel...

MFG buys Top 50 Indie Symonds Retail

EG Group considering IPO

Poll

See Results

When a major car manufacturer like Ford predicts that sales of its electrified cars will outnumber petrol and diesel models by 2022, does that ring alarm bells about the possible speed of change for forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News