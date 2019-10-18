Armed robber threatens teenage assistant in Glasgow

John Wood

Detectives in Scotland are appealing for information after an armed robber threatened a teenage assistant at a garage in North Glasgow.

Around 3am on Wednesday, October 16 a man entered the Shell Euro Garage in Springburn Road, Springburn. He made his way into a store room and a member of staff approached him.

He then threatened the member of staff with what appeared to be a firearm and demanded he hand over all the money from the till.

The robber then left through the fire escape and ran off north onto Springburn Road. He stole a three-figure sum of money.

The suspect is white, about 5’9”- 5’10”, and aged about 19 years old. He was wearing a black bandana with white pattern in an effort to conceal his face, a black padded jack, black jogging trousers and black trainers.

An 18-year-old member of staff was left badly shaken by the incident.

There was one customer, a man, in the premises at the time of the robbery and the suspect ran past two people who were stood at the corner of the Garage’s forecourt in Springburn Road.

Constable Ross Thomson said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, any motorists or taxi drivers who may have noticed the suspect as he ran off. In particular, I would ask the customer who was in the garage at the time of the robbery and the two people at the corner of the forecourt to contact us as I’m sure they will have information which could assist our ongoing enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at the Robbery Unit via 101, quoting incident number 0095 of 16 October 2019. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 where information can be given anonymously.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: