PayPoint reports Fortnite effect on sales of gaming vouchers

John Wood · 18 October, 2019

The latest release of the Fortnight computer game, Fortnite Chapter 2, has caused a surge in gaming vouchers purchased from convenience stores, according to PayPoint.

Figures taken from the PayPoint One electronic point-of-sale (EPOS) platform show the value of eVouchers purchased across the UK has seen a spike of 96%, when comparing Wednesday 16 October with the same day in the previous week.

The sharpest increase in transaction values was in smaller, provincial towns, with Clackmannan in Scotland leading the way (2,000% increase week-on-week). It was followed by Worksop in Nottinghamshire (1,466%), South Woodham Ferrer in Essex (1,100%), Thurcroft in South Yorkshire (1,000%) and Rayleigh in Essex (1,000%).

Despite these rises, Fortnite Chapter 2 hasn’t been able to match the success of other releases for the game this year, with the Season 10 update in August causing the biggest spike of 276% in the value of gaming vouchers sold.

eVouchers, which can be used to top-up on consoles such as PS4s and Xboxes, can be purchased at more than 28,000 PayPoint retailers across the UK.

Lewis Alcraft, chief commercial officer at PayPoint, said: “It’s now easier than ever to purchase top-ups for consoles at convenience stores across the country. One of the biggest advantages of our PayPoint One platform is the data it collects, and through this we’ve been able to see how gamers across the UK continue to respond eagerly to major releases.”

Weekly retail fuel prices: 14 October 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.12139.79127.55
East Midlands131.62139.76127.57
London131.82140.67128.38
North East131.03141.66126.72
North West131.3657.70141.67127.65
Northern Ireland129.55131.90125.63
Scotland132.15138.51127.55
South East132.5757.90140.14128.33
South West131.8867.90138.74127.41
Wales131.2464.90135.72126.82
West Midlands131.33140.68127.66
Yorkshire & Humber131.0784.90140.64127.33
When a major car manufacturer like Ford predicts that sales of its electrified cars will outnumber petrol and diesel models by 2022, does that ring alarm bells about the possible speed of change for forecourts?

