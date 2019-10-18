Barr gives Irn-Bru energy drink a nationwide roll-out

John Wood

Irn-Bru has launched a nationwide roll-out for its energy drink Irn-Bru Energy, after a launch in Scotland earlier this year.

The new drink combines the flavour of Irn-Bru with the taurine, caffeine, B vitamins and taste of an energy drink and will be available in sugar and no sugar options.

“Energy is an exciting and fast-growing part of the soft drinks market delivering the highest profit per litre for retailers, with over 1 in 3 soft drinks sold in convenience stores being an Energy drink,” said Adrian Troy, marketing director at Barr Soft Drinks.

“Consumers are increasingly opting for flavoured variants when choosing an energy drink, with flavoured energy now accounting for 34% of the mainstream energy market and growing faster than original energy.

“We also know that UK shoppers love the iconic taste of Irn-Bru, which is currently growing at 9% across England, so we are confident that demand for new Irn-Bru Energy will be high.”

A nationwide marketing support programme will run in 2020, including sustained digital and social media activity complemented by bus and high street advertising.

