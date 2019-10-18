Frugalpac introduces new recyclable cup

John Wood

Frugalpac, the manufacturer of easily recyclable coffee cups, has introduced the Frugal Cup Linerless.

Made from virgin paper, sourced entirely from sustainably accredited forests, the Frugal Cup Linerless is specially treated with a coating which makes it suitable for hot and cold drinks while still allowing the pulp to break down during the standard paper recycling process.

Paul McReynolds, head of sales and marketing at Frugalpac, said: “We’re delighted to be able to reveal our latest development, the Frugal Cup Linerless, as another alternative to the majority of difficult-to-recycle coffee cups. We’re committed to supporting a circular economy and through our continuous innovation we aim to place Frugalpac at the forefront of sustainable packaging.”

The Frugal Cup Linerless is available in 8oz, 12oz and 16oz sizes, with the option to either create a bespoke branded cup or an original Frugalpac design.

The latest development comes just after Frugalpac revealed its new Frugal Lid, a pulp molded paper lid which utilises dry-in-place technology and sustainable wood fibre which aims to further reduce the amount of waste going to landfill.

0843 557 8888

www.frugalpac.com/shop

