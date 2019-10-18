Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Equipment News

Frugalpac introduces new recyclable cup

John Wood · 18 October, 2019
frugal cup liner.jpg

Frugalpac, the manufacturer of easily recyclable coffee cups, has introduced the Frugal Cup Linerless.

Made from virgin paper, sourced entirely from sustainably accredited forests, the Frugal Cup Linerless is specially treated with a coating which makes it suitable for hot and cold drinks while still allowing the pulp to break down during the standard paper recycling process.

Paul McReynolds, head of sales and marketing at Frugalpac, said: “We’re delighted to be able to reveal our latest development, the Frugal Cup Linerless, as another alternative to the majority of difficult-to-recycle coffee cups. We’re committed to supporting a circular economy and through our continuous innovation we aim to place Frugalpac at the forefront of sustainable packaging.”

The Frugal Cup Linerless is available in 8oz, 12oz and 16oz sizes, with the option to either create a bespoke branded cup or an original Frugalpac design.

The latest development comes just after Frugalpac revealed its new Frugal Lid, a pulp molded paper lid which utilises dry-in-place technology and sustainable wood fibre which aims to further reduce the amount of waste going to landfill.

0843 557 8888

www.frugalpac.com/shop

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 14 October 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.12139.79127.55
East Midlands131.62139.76127.57
London131.82140.67128.38
North East131.03141.66126.72
North West131.3657.70141.67127.65
Northern Ireland129.55131.90125.63
Scotland132.15138.51127.55
South East132.5757.90140.14128.33
South West131.8867.90138.74127.41
Wales131.2464.90135.72126.82
West Midlands131.33140.68127.66
Yorkshire & Humber131.0784.90140.64127.33
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MFG buys Top 50 Indie Symonds Retail

EG Group considering IPO

Shell launches 'carbon neutral' programme...

Euro Garages seeks planning permission fo...

Certas Energy announces the 2019 SuperSta...

MFG buys Top 50 Indie Symonds Retail

EG Group considering IPO

Shell launches 'carbon neutral' programme...

Major forecourt operator wins consent for...

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

Former petrol station owners jailed for f...

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

Euro Garages starts work on £3.5m redevel...

MFG buys Top 50 Indie Symonds Retail

EG Group considering IPO

Poll

See Results

When a major car manufacturer like Ford predicts that sales of its electrified cars will outnumber petrol and diesel models by 2022, does that ring alarm bells about the possible speed of change for forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News