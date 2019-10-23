A new 'Reign' beckons for CCEP as it launches into performance energy drinks sector

Merril Boulton

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) has launched into the performance energy drinks sector with Reign Total Body Fuel, a new drinks range from Monster Energy engineered to fuel optimum performance for workouts and strength training.

Reign Total Body Fuel is designed to be consumed pre- and post-workout and contains 200mg of natural caffeine extracted from green coffee beans. The no-sugar, no-calorie range also contains a number of ingredients intended to enhance performance, including branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), to prevent protein muscle breakdown, and L-Arginine, to target improved blood flow and stimulate the release of growth hormones.

Additionally, the range of drinks contain Vitamins B3, B6 and B12, aimed at reducing fatigue and normalising metabolism, and contain no artificial colours or flavours to increase appeal among target consumers.

Reign will be available in four flavoured variants – Melon Mania, Razzle Berry, Lemon Hdz and Sour Apple. Each 500ml can features distinctive warrior-themed packaging, and will be available in plain and price-marked packs (pmp £1.49). The launch will be supported by event and venue sponsorships and sponsored digital content and in-store POS materials featuring global and local fitness influencers including LisaFitt and Romane Lanceford from the UK and Game of Thrones star Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson aka ‘The Mountain’.

The new launch will enable retailers to tap into the performance drinks opportunity in GB. The segment is worth more than $400m in the US and is growing by 41%, according to Simon Harrison, vice president, commercial development at Coca-Cola European Partners GB, highlighting the untapped potential here in GB.

“There is a growing demand among 18-to-35 year olds who want a drink to help them achieve maximum results when they work out without sacrificing on taste," he said.

"Reign perfectly matches this demand by offering an energy boost with vital proteins and vitamins to help consumers perform at their peak, and aid recovery long after the hard work is done. Within eight months of launching in the US, Reign gained a 25% market share of workout energy drink sales so we’re confident that the brand and its great-tasting liquid with functional benefits will appeal to consumers in GB.”

