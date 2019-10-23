Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Appeal for witnesses after armed robbery at Murco filling station

John Wood · 23 October, 2019
police tape

Detectives from North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery at the Murco Garage on Marine Road in Prestatyn.

The robbery happened at around 1:20am on Tuesday 22 October, when a person wearing dark clothing with their face covered, entered the store and threatened the staff with a weapon before making off with a quantity of cash.

Officers are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of the store and saw a group of men acting suspiciously at the time, or who may have been driving past the location with a dashcam on board to contact police.

Detective constable Jayne Marsden said: “The shop assistant has been left shocked by the incident but thankfully no-one was injured. Our enquiries are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone who believes they have any information which may be relevant to the investigation.”

Anyone who may have any information relating to the incident, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area is urged to contact St Asaph CID on 101 or use the live webchat www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support quoting reference X153576.

