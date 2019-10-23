Morrisons unveils 50-strong network of rapid chargers

John Wood

Morrisons is claiming to have Britain’s largest network of rapid electric charging points for electric vehicles.

This week Morrisons unveiled 50 GeniePoint rapid charging points at its stores nationwide, with a further 50 planned by 2020.

According to GeniePoint, the rapid chargers will charge an electric car six times quicker than standard charging points, meaning a 20-30 minute charge will give drivers up to 100 miles of travel range.

The GeniePoint charging points have been located around the perimeter of the car parks to ensure they are available to those who need them and not obstructed by other customers.

Andrew Ball, fuel and services manager of Morrisons said: “Customers are beginning to take part in the biggest revolution in car design since the internal combustion engine was first developed. We need to follow them and give them the opportunity to charge while they shop.”

The majority of the electricity will come from Engie, which buys from zero-carbon energy sources such as hydroelectricity, biomass, bio-gas, wind and solar.

Alex Bamberg, managing director, Engie EV (Electric Vehicle) Solutions, the owner of the GeniePoint Network, said: “Providing convenient, fast-charging facilities is essential in ensuring drivers have the confidence to switch to electric vehicles and reduce traffic pollution.

“Morrisons’ supermarkets are ideally situated in communities as drivers go about their day to day activities, and will make an important contribution as we build the most reliable rapid charging network nationwide.”

Customers can register to use the GeniePoint chargers via an app which is free. There is no monthly fee and drivers only pay for the electricity they use, which costs 30p per kW hour.

