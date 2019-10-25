Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
ACS welcomes Parliamentary report on Post Office network

John Wood · 25 October, 2019
ACS chief executive James Lowman
A report on the Future of the Post Office Network from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Select Committee has been welcomed by the Association of Convenience Stores (ACS).

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “We are pleased the inquiry has recognised that rising operating costs faced by retailers make hosting a Post Office more challenging. Leaving local shops to offset reductions in Government’s subsidies is unsustainable and won’t deliver the Post Office network that people need in their communities.

“Post Offices are integral to local communities, particularly for those living in rural areas where Post Office may now be the only place that can provide them will essential financial services such as access to cash and bill payment services.”

The report references ACS’ Community Barometer research which found that the number one most essential service, and the service that people believe has the most positive impact on their local area is the Post Office, followed by convenience stores (second).

Findings from the ACS 2019 Local Shop Report show that 21% of convenience stores host a Post Office.

