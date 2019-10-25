Lorry driver uses out-of-date fuel card to steal £700 of diesel

John Wood

Police officers from Derbyshire Constabulary investigating the theft of £700 worth of fuel from a service station in Markham Vale are asking the public for help to trace a man captured on CCTV.

At 1.45pm on Monday 14 October an HGV pulled up at the Markham Vale service station.

The man pictured, who was the passenger in the HGV, entered the store, handed over a fuel card as security and the driver of the lorry filled up the vehicle with £700 worth of fuel.

The HGV was driven off with no attempt being made to pay for the fuel and the card was found to have expired.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to contact Derbyshire police with reference 19*549504 using any of the following methods:

• Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary;

• Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact;

• Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us;

• Phone on 101.

Alternatively they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

