Euro Garages owners win consent for development in Bolton

John Wood · 25 October, 2019
A development company owned by the founders of Euro Garages has won planning permission for a new petrol station, drive-thru restaurant and industrial units at a site in Bolton.

Mohsin and Zuber Issa are the directors of Monte Blackburn, which had applied to Bolton Council for consent to develop a one-hectare site on Manchester Road.

A planning statement prepared for Monte Blackburn by PWA Planning explained that the filling station would comprise four pump islands under a domed canopy and in front of a rectangular sales kiosk. There would be two further pump islands which would serve HGVs.

The drive-thru restaurant would be housed in a two-storey building.

In addition, there would be six industrial units to the south of the filling station.

The report concluded: “In terms of economic benefits, the proposals would make a significant and positive contribution to the local economy through job creation once the scheme is operational as well as during the construction phase. From a social dimension, the proposals would result in an enhancement to facilities in the area and in terms of the environmental aspect, the proposals seek to enhance the site’s landscape features and resultant ability to increase biodiversity on the site and appropriate mitigation measures with respect to the latter will be put in place should planning consent be granted.”

The planning committee voted in favour of the plans but added a condition stating that the units nearest to residential properties can only be used as office space to minimise the impact on residents.

