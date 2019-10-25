Ready brek brings back Central Heating for Everyone advert

John Wood

Ready brek is bringing back its ‘Central Heating for Everyone’ advert.

The 2019 activity is Ready brek’s biggest support for over six years and will see the brand extending to additional channels.

Unveiled in time for ‘porridge season’ and running throughout October across national TV, the advert demonstrates how quick Ready brek is to make and how warming it is.

The advertising will be supported by an on-pack promotion offering consumers the chance to win ‘free heating for a year’, with golden tickets hidden in promotional packs. Corresponding in-store promotional activity, as well as social media support, including Ready brek Facebook and Instagram activity are also taking place, ensuring consumers can be reached across multiple channels.

Nanda Desai, brand manager, Ready brek, said: “Last year’s campaign was a huge success, contributing to our fantastic sales increase, so we’ve brought it back and amplified even further.

“The ‘Central Heating for Everyone’ advert was the first time we’d been on TV for five years and really brought Ready brek back to the forefront of consumers’ minds, encouraging shoppers to talk about the brand again. We are looking forward to exploring new channels and reaching even more people this time around.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: