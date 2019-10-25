Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Alpro unveils TV campaign featuring Usain Bolt

John Wood · 25 October, 2019

Alpro is unveiling its biggest national TV campaign with a new creative featuring Usain Bolt.

Hitting screens nationwide on 18 November, the advert forms part of the cross-channel marketing campaign, ‘Good For You’.

“‘Good For You’ is all about cheerleading life’s triers as they go about making progress their own way, and we couldn’t be more excited to have Usain Bolt in our corner helping us to do exactly that,” explained David Jiscoot, marketing director for Alpro UK & Ireland.

“We’re determined to tip plant-based food and drink, and Alpro, well and truly into the mainstream, which is exactly why we’ve put a message that’s sure to resonate with the masses at the heart of this campaign,” continues Jiscoot. “It’s also why we’ve made this our most exciting, different and high-profile campaign to date, with iconic British comedian Hugh Dennis also joining proceedings to provide his instantly recognisable voice and unbeatably dry wit for the voiceover.”

Alpro is also promoting content featuring Usain Bolt across its YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels – and embarking on a programme of PR and social media, paid media and shopper marketing, including influencer partnerships with household names, a media partnership with BBC Good Food and the creation of new digital content to target millennials.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 21 October 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East131.6457.90138.61127.24
East Midlands131.4582.90140.26127.28
London131.3759.90140.88127.80
North East130.33141.51126.31
North West130.8257.70140.42127.09
Northern Ireland129.08132.76125.41
Scotland131.52137.33126.92
South East132.2771.90140.82127.99
South West131.36137.85127.21
Wales130.48135.82126.30
West Midlands131.0761.40139.08127.20
Yorkshire & Humber130.7584.90140.34126.99
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Forecourt Trader Electric Track Day 2018

Ascona acquires leases of two forecourts...

Morrisons unveils 50-strong network of ra...

Ionity launches “Scotland's fastest charg...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

MFG buys Top 50 Indie Symonds Retail

EG Group considering IPO

Forecourt Trader Electric Track Day 2018

Ionity launches “Scotland's fastest charg...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Former petrol station owners jailed for f...

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

MFG buys Top 50 Indie Symonds Retail

EG Group considering IPO

Poll

See Results

When a major car manufacturer like Ford predicts that sales of its electrified cars will outnumber petrol and diesel models by 2022, does that ring alarm bells about the possible speed of change for forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News