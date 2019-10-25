Alpro unveils TV campaign featuring Usain Bolt

John Wood

Alpro is unveiling its biggest national TV campaign with a new creative featuring Usain Bolt.

Hitting screens nationwide on 18 November, the advert forms part of the cross-channel marketing campaign, ‘Good For You’.

“‘Good For You’ is all about cheerleading life’s triers as they go about making progress their own way, and we couldn’t be more excited to have Usain Bolt in our corner helping us to do exactly that,” explained David Jiscoot, marketing director for Alpro UK & Ireland.

“We’re determined to tip plant-based food and drink, and Alpro, well and truly into the mainstream, which is exactly why we’ve put a message that’s sure to resonate with the masses at the heart of this campaign,” continues Jiscoot. “It’s also why we’ve made this our most exciting, different and high-profile campaign to date, with iconic British comedian Hugh Dennis also joining proceedings to provide his instantly recognisable voice and unbeatably dry wit for the voiceover.”

Alpro is also promoting content featuring Usain Bolt across its YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels – and embarking on a programme of PR and social media, paid media and shopper marketing, including influencer partnerships with household names, a media partnership with BBC Good Food and the creation of new digital content to target millennials.

