Mountain Dew partners Call of Duty with on-pack promotion

John Wood · 25 October, 2019

Britvic’s Mountain Dew brand is partnering with video game giant Activision on its latest release, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, with an on-pack promotion to help drive additional sales for retailers.

From this Month, customers will be able to reap the benefits of 2XP with every purchase of selected Mountain Dew Citrus Blast and Mountain Dew No Sugar.

Florence Brain, director of channel operations, out of home at Britvic, commented: “Mountain Dew as a brand has a strong reputation among the gaming community. Having supported the industry for a number of years, the latest partnership with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is perfectly placed to drive further cross-category sales.

“Mountain Dew’s on-the-go nature makes the brand ideal for the convenience channel, so we suggest retailers implement a second site close to till points to target impulse purchases. Retailers should stock up early to capitalise on sales ahead of the game’s launch at the end of October.”

The on-pack promotion will be supported with wider marketing execution including in-store activations, experiential activity, OOH/proximity media, competitions and social media.

The limited-edition Mountain Dew bottles will be available from October for eight weeks. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be available from 25th October 2019. 2XP codes can be redeemed until the end of January 2020.

