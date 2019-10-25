Grip Hero research shows cut in hand-protection-related plastic waste

John Wood

GripHero, the developer of the world’s first fuel nozzle-mounted hand-protection dispenser, has announced that it has succeeded in cutting hand-protection-related plastic waste on forecourts by an average of 55%.

The news follows a detailed study of forecourts using GripHero’s dispensers to determine how they performed in comparison to conventional glove dispensers previously used at the same forecourts.

The research compared the average amount of hand-protection used with and without GripHero. This showed a 55% reduction due to GripHero’s ability to dispense just one item of hand-protection at a time and prevent wind-related ‘blow-outs’.

GripHero calculates that for every 300 forecourts, 44.9 million items of hand-protection are used each year via conventional dispensers; equivalent to 43 tonnes of single-use plastic.

By comparison, GripHero, which uses an average of 17.5% less plastic in the manufacture of its hand-protection, reduces single use plastic waste by up to 60%, resulting in a reduction of 25 tonnes per year, per 300 forecourts. With over 8,400 forecourts across the UK, GripHero has the potential to remove up to 490 tonnes of unnecessary single-use hand-protection waste per year.

Commenting on its success and the potential to further slash plastic waste at forecourts across the UK and Ireland Oli Yeo, designer and managing director of GripHero, said: “We are thrilled to be cutting single-use plastic by over half, putting an end to messy forecourts, littered with disposable hand-protection. It is our priority to help drivers maintain clean, uncontaminated hands, enhancing health and wellbeing, while minimising the impact of plastics in the environment.”

He added: “Unlike other forms of hand-protection, GripHero puts an end to wasteful clumps of gloves that often come out when customers attempt to retrieve conventional hand-protection – resulting in a lack of gloves for other customers, and unnecessary levels of plastic waste.

“Despite offering greater convenience to customers, with dispensers on every nozzle, GripHero is still able to reduce overall plastic consumption. It does this by eliminating wastage; dispensing one piece at a time and preventing the wind from blowing the hand-protectors out of the dispensers. The hand-protection offered is also 100% recyclable, with an Oxo-Biodegradable variant that has been developed for countries that either stipulate the use of Oxo-Biodegradable materials, or that do not have the facilities in place to cope with recycling.”

Henry Healy, who operates the Supermacs Circle K forecourt at Barack Obama Plaza in Ireland, commented: “We are delighted with the positive results from installing GripHero… It prevents gloves littering and blowing around the forecourt.”

Peter Wickett, who runs the Texaco-branded Yealm Motor Services in Plymouth, added: “My customers think GripHero is the best thing since sliced bread. I have more repeat business now as customers know they will always have convenient and accessible hand-protection at my site. I’d recommend it to anyone.”

