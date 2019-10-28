Coca Cola Energy targets growth with music collaboration

Merril Boulton

Coca-Cola is targeting music lovers as part of a new campaign designed to "bring together the energising qualities of music and Coca-Cola Energy" in an event collaboration and wider advertising and sampling campaign to encourage further growth of Coca-Cola Energy. The brand aims to attract new drinkers who love the taste of Coca-Cola but aren’t generally energy drinkers and consumers who want an energy boost from natural-derived sources.

The brand will help to inspire the next generation of musicians at BBC Introducing Live 2019 (31st October – 2nd November) by hosting talks and masterclasses with established names from the world of music. The Borderline presented by Coca-Cola Energy will give almost 20,000 budding artists the opportunity to learn more about song writing and production, grassroots venues and becoming an independent artist, as well as open up a candid discussion about mental health in the music industry.

Coca-Cola Energy also collaborated with Dazed Digital to host a party at Jaguar Shoes in Shoreditch last week, with a line-up featuring a host of top DJs headlined by DJ Ross From Friends.

The music partnerships will also be supported by a wider campaign aimed at young adult consumers, including a multi-million pound media investment and sampling campaign that will see more than one million samples distributed during 2019.

Simon Harrison, vice president, commercial development at Coca-Cola European Partners GB, said: “Music has the power to energise us emotionally and physically, as well as bring people together. As such, it makes perfect sense for Coca-Cola Energy to collaborate with Dazed Digital and BBC Music for these events. The brand perfectly complements the busy, upbeat lifestyles of music lovers, who can benefit from a refreshing energy boost to keep them going.

“These events are enabling us to build on the brand’s early success, keeping Coca-Cola Energy at the forefront of consumer minds whilst helping to deliver sales for retailers throughout the rest of year, and beyond.”

Coca-Cola Energy blends Coca-Cola with caffeine from natural-derived sources, guarana extracts and B vitamins. It comes in a 250ml can with a distinctive design and is available with or without sugar. It is the first energy drink released under the Coca-Cola brand.

Coca-Cola

is inviting music lovers to spread their positive energy as part of a new

campaign that will bring together the energising qualities of music and

Coca-Cola Energy. The event collaboration and wider advertising and sampling

campaign aim to fuel further growth of Coca-Cola Energy which is the third

biggest soft drink launch of 2019 to date[2] and worth over £4m in

just six months[3]. The brand is filling a gap in the market by

appealing to new drinkers who love the taste of Coca-Cola but aren’t generally

energy drinkers and consumers who want an energy boost from natural-derived

sources, presenting retailers with an incremental opportunity.

The

brand will help to inspire the next generation of musicians at BBC Introducing

Live 2019 (31st October – 2nd November) by hosting talks and masterclasses with

established names from the world of music. The Borderline presented by

Coca-Cola Energy will give almost 20,000 budding artists the opportunity to

learn more about song writing and production, grassroots venues and becoming an

independent artist, as well as open up a candid discussion about mental health

in the music industry.

Coca-Cola

Energy also collaborated with Dazed Digital to host a party at Jaguar Shoes in

Shoreditch last week, with a line-up featuring a host of top DJs headlined by

DJ Ross From Friends.

No.3 Soft Drink Launch

of 2019

Since

launching at the end of April, Coca-Cola Energy has generated more than

£4million of sales[4] and is the No.3 soft drink launch of 2019 to date[5].

By combining the famous Coke taste with an energy kick, the brand has delivered

60% incremental sales to the energy and cola categories[6] making it a

must-stock for retailers.

The

music partnerships will also be supported by a wider campaign aimed at young

adult consumers, including a multi-million pound media investment and sampling

campaign that will see more than one million samples distributed during 2019.

Simon

Harrison, Vice President, Commercial Development at Coca-Cola European Partners

GB, said: “Music has the power to energise us emotionally and physically, as

well as bring people together. As such, it makes perfect sense for Coca-Cola

Energy to collaborate with Dazed Digital and BBC Music for these events. The

brand perfectly complements the busy, upbeat lifestyles of music lovers, who

can benefit from a refreshing energy boost to keep them going.

“These

events are enabling us to build on the brand’s early success, keeping Coca-Cola

Energy at the forefront of consumer minds whilst helping to deliver sales for

retailers throughout the rest of year, and beyond.”

Coca-Cola Energy

Coca-Cola

Energy blends the great taste of Coca-Cola, which people already know and love,

with caffeine from natural-derived sources, guarana extracts and B vitamins.

Coca-Cola Energy comes in a 250ml can with a sleek, distinctive design that

matches the unique drink inside and is available with or without sugar, it is

the first energy drink released under the Coca-Cola brand.



data to 07.09.19 data to 07.09.19 value data to 07.09.19 rate of sale data – last 2 wees to 07.09.19 vs prev 2 weeks to 24.08.19 16wks w.e. 11.08.19

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: