Coca Cola Energy targets growth with music collaboration· 28 October, 2019
Coca-Cola is targeting music lovers as part of a new campaign designed to "bring together the energising qualities of music and Coca-Cola Energy" in an event collaboration and wider advertising and sampling campaign to encourage further growth of Coca-Cola Energy. The brand aims to attract new drinkers who love the taste of Coca-Cola but aren’t generally energy drinkers and consumers who want an energy boost from natural-derived sources.
The brand will help to inspire the next generation of musicians at BBC Introducing Live 2019 (31st October – 2nd November) by hosting talks and masterclasses with established names from the world of music. The Borderline presented by Coca-Cola Energy will give almost 20,000 budding artists the opportunity to learn more about song writing and production, grassroots venues and becoming an independent artist, as well as open up a candid discussion about mental health in the music industry.
Coca-Cola Energy also collaborated with Dazed Digital to host a party at Jaguar Shoes in Shoreditch last week, with a line-up featuring a host of top DJs headlined by DJ Ross From Friends.
The music partnerships will also be supported by a wider campaign aimed at young adult consumers, including a multi-million pound media investment and sampling campaign that will see more than one million samples distributed during 2019.
Simon Harrison, vice president, commercial development at Coca-Cola European Partners GB, said: “Music has the power to energise us emotionally and physically, as well as bring people together. As such, it makes perfect sense for Coca-Cola Energy to collaborate with Dazed Digital and BBC Music for these events. The brand perfectly complements the busy, upbeat lifestyles of music lovers, who can benefit from a refreshing energy boost to keep them going.
“These events are enabling us to build on the brand’s early success, keeping Coca-Cola Energy at the forefront of consumer minds whilst helping to deliver sales for retailers throughout the rest of year, and beyond.”
Coca-Cola Energy blends Coca-Cola with caffeine from natural-derived sources, guarana extracts and B vitamins. It comes in a 250ml can with a distinctive design and is available with or without sugar. It is the first energy drink released under the Coca-Cola brand.
