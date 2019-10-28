Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Lidl to install 'rapid' EV chargers at 300 stores by 2022

Merril Boulton · 28 October, 2019

Discount supermarket chain Lidl has announced £25 million plans to roll out fast-chargers at more than 300 stores - around one third of its network - over the next three years, as

part of its commitment to install rapid EV charging facilities at all of its new stores.

It will also retrofit charging points into a number of existing stores - adding to the existing 40 chargers already installed at its sites - and claims the rapid charger tariff will offer the best value on the market at 23p per kWh. 

Ingo Fischer, chief development officer for Lidl GB, said: “At Lidl, we are committed to tackling the environmental concerns that our customers care most about, while giving them access to solutions that will support them in their ambition to lead more sustainable lives. Not only will our customers be able to charge their electric cars in 50 mins – less time than it takes to do a big shop – they will be able to do it for the best price on the market. It is our hope that, through this significant investment, we will enable easier access to charging points, ultimately helping more households switch to electric vehicles.”

The charging points, which can give vehicles up to an 80% charge in around 50 mins, will be operated by Pod Point and can be used via the company’s Open Charge mobile app. Chargers will have their own allocated and marked parking bays for use, and stores with charge points can be viewed via the Lidl app or on Zap-Map and Pod Point’s maps, as and when they are rolled out.

The move follows last week's announcement by Morrisons for a 100-strong network of EV chargers by next year. Tesco is also rolling out charging points, following a deal with Volkswagen to install 2,400 charging bays across 600 stores.

Lidl is set to open over 50 new stores across England, Scotland and Wales in 2019.

