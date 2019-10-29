Sainsbury's launches 10ppl-off fuel promotion· 29 October, 2019
Sainsbury's has launched another price promotion, offering its customers the chance to save 10ppl on fuel when they spend £60 or more on groceries at a Sainsbury’s supermarket or
online between Wednesday, October 30 and Monday November 4, 2019.
Qualifying customers will be given a coupon at the checkout or when they receive their online groceries order and will have 14 days to redeem the offer at one of 306 Sainsbury’s forecourts (not valid at Pay@Pump). The discount can be used to fill up on unleaded petrol, super unleaded petrol, diesel or LPG up to a maximum of 100 litres.
David Pegg, fuel buying manager at Sainsbury’s, said: “As we head into the busy festive season we’re offering customers 10ppl off fuel when they spend £60 or more on groceries at a Sainsbury’s supermarket or online. Sainsbury’s always aims to help its customers live well for less and we hope this offer will put money back in their pockets.”
