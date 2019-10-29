Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Sainsbury's launches 10ppl-off fuel promotion

Merril Boulton · 29 October, 2019

Sainsbury's has launched another price promotion, offering its customers the chance to save 10ppl on fuel when they spend £60 or more on groceries at a Sainsbury’s supermarket or

online between Wednesday, October 30 and Monday November 4, 2019.

Qualifying customers will be given a coupon at the checkout or when they receive their online groceries order and will have 14 days to redeem the offer at one of 306 Sainsbury’s forecourts (not valid at Pay@Pump). The discount can be used to fill up on unleaded petrol, super unleaded petrol, diesel or LPG up to a maximum of 100 litres.

David Pegg, fuel buying manager at Sainsbury’s, said: “As we head into the busy festive season we’re offering customers 10ppl off fuel when they spend £60 or more on groceries at a Sainsbury’s supermarket or online. Sainsbury’s always aims to help its customers live well for less and we hope this offer will put money back in their pockets.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 21 October 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East131.6457.90138.61127.24
East Midlands131.4582.90140.26127.28
London131.3759.90140.88127.80
North East130.33141.51126.31
North West130.8257.70140.42127.09
Northern Ireland129.08132.76125.41
Scotland131.52137.33126.92
South East132.2771.90140.82127.99
South West131.36137.85127.21
Wales130.48135.82126.30
West Midlands131.0761.40139.08127.20
Yorkshire & Humber130.7584.90140.34126.99
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages owners win consent for devel...

EG Group completes acquisition to take US...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Ascona acquires leases of two forecourts...

Morrisons unveils 50-strong network of ra...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

MFG buys Top 50 Indie Symonds Retail

EG Group considering IPO

Forecourt Trader Electric Track Day 2018

Euro Garages owners win consent for devel...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

MFG buys Top 50 Indie Symonds Retail

EG Group considering IPO

Shell launches 'carbon neutral' programme...

Poll

See Results

When a major car manufacturer like Ford predicts that sales of its electrified cars will outnumber petrol and diesel models by 2022, does that ring alarm bells about the possible speed of change for forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News