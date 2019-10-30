Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

SUVs are major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, says IEA

Merril Boulton · 30 October, 2019

Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) were the second-largest contributor to growth in greenhouse gas emissions from 2010 to 2018, according to new analysis by the International Energy Agency.

In emitting over 700 million tonnes of carbon-dioxide over the past decade, SUVs were second only to the power sector as the biggest emitter, and ahead of industries such as iron and steel, cement, trucks and aviation.

The analysis says that SUVs have accounted for 60 per cent of the increase in global car fleet since 2010. There are now more than 200 million SUVs on the road, representing more than 40% of all cars sold in the world. In 2010, the comparable figure was 18%.

According to IEA, passenger cars account for nearly a quarter of global oil demand and are a major source of emissions and air pollution. An SUV consumes about 25 per cent more energy than a medium-sized car on average and, being bigger and heavier, is harder to electrify.

Greater demand for SUVs around the world, including Europe and China, was one factor that worsened the overall fuel economy of cars, negating efficiency improvements in smaller models, which saved over two million barrels of oil a day, and electric cars, which displaced about 100,000 barrels of oil a day, according to the IEA.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 28 October 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.68137.38126.34
East Midlands130.4382.90139.17126.34
London130.6261.90139.42127.11
North East129.53135.94125.22
North West129.8962.50138.25126.37
Northern Ireland128.31132.33124.51
Scotland130.81137.72126.29
South East131.2369.90139.34127.14
South West130.6763.90135.48126.53
Wales129.8879.90134.07125.56
West Midlands130.21136.82126.47
Yorkshire & Humber129.9384.90137.62126.37
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Gulf is driving change, says Billington,...

Euro Garages owners win consent for devel...

EG Group completes acquisition to take US...

Lidl to install 'rapid' EV chargers at 30...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Euro Garages owners win consent for devel...

EG Group completes acquisition to take US...

Forecourt Trader Electric Track Day 2018

Ascona acquires leases of two forecourts...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

MFG buys Top 50 Indie Symonds Retail

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

EG Group considering IPO

Shell launches 'carbon neutral' programme...

Poll

See Results

When a major car manufacturer like Ford predicts that sales of its electrified cars will outnumber petrol and diesel models by 2022, does that ring alarm bells about the possible speed of change for forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News