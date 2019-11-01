Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Scottish forecourts warned to be vigilant over jet wash cash boxes

Tracy West · 01 November, 2019

Tayside Police are advising forecourts with coin-operated jet wash machines to empty the cash boxes daily. The advice comes after thieves targeted a jet wash machine at the Jet site on Edinburgh Road, Perth for the second time in nine days.

According to The Courier, the jet wash machines were broken into at around 1.20am on Tuesday October 29. They had also been raided in the early hours of October 21, when cash was stolen. However, on the second attempt, the machines had been emptied so the would-be thief left empty handed

The suspect is described as male, about 5ft 9in, of medium build and wearing all dark clothing. CCTV at the site showed him entering the forecourt from the direction of some nearby tenements, away from the main road, and he appears to have got in through a damaged fence.

A Tayside Police spokesperson said: “We would ask any operators of these types of machines in the area to ensure they empty the cash boxes daily and to secure them as best possible.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 28 October 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.68137.38126.34
East Midlands130.4382.90139.17126.34
London130.6261.90139.42127.11
North East129.53135.94125.22
North West129.8962.50138.25126.37
Northern Ireland128.31132.33124.51
Scotland130.81137.72126.29
South East131.2369.90139.34127.14
South West130.6763.90135.48126.53
Wales129.8879.90134.07125.56
West Midlands130.21136.82126.47
Yorkshire & Humber129.9384.90137.62126.37
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Gulf is driving change, says Billington,...

Euro Garages owners win consent for devel...

EG Group completes acquisition to take US...

Lidl to install 'rapid' EV chargers at 30...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Euro Garages owners win consent for devel...

EG Group completes acquisition to take US...

Forecourt Trader Electric Track Day 2018

Ascona acquires leases of two forecourts...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

MFG buys Top 50 Indie Symonds Retail

Advertising watchdog rejects challenges b...

EG Group considering IPO

Shell launches 'carbon neutral' programme...

Poll

See Results

When a major car manufacturer like Ford predicts that sales of its electrified cars will outnumber petrol and diesel models by 2022, does that ring alarm bells about the possible speed of change for forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News