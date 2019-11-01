Scottish forecourts warned to be vigilant over jet wash cash boxes

Tracy West

Tayside Police are advising forecourts with coin-operated jet wash machines to empty the cash boxes daily. The advice comes after thieves targeted a jet wash machine at the Jet site on Edinburgh Road, Perth for the second time in nine days.

According to The Courier, the jet wash machines were broken into at around 1.20am on Tuesday October 29. They had also been raided in the early hours of October 21, when cash was stolen. However, on the second attempt, the machines had been emptied so the would-be thief left empty handed

The suspect is described as male, about 5ft 9in, of medium build and wearing all dark clothing. CCTV at the site showed him entering the forecourt from the direction of some nearby tenements, away from the main road, and he appears to have got in through a damaged fence.

A Tayside Police spokesperson said: “We would ask any operators of these types of machines in the area to ensure they empty the cash boxes daily and to secure them as best possible.”

