Country Choice launches vegan sausage roll

Tracy West

Country Choice has launched a new vegan sausage roll in time for ‘Veganuary’, the campaign that encourages consumers to try going vegan for a month. The number of consumers who signed up to Veganuary in 2019 topped 250,000, up nearly 100,000 on 2018, and even more are expected to sign up in January 2020.

Country Choice’s new six-inch pastry roll is stuffed with a Quorn filling, designed not only to appeal to vegans but also meat eaters who are looking for a change.

Supplied frozen ready to bake, the rolls come in cases of 70 and have a shelf-life of four hours in the hot cabinet once baked.

