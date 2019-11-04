Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community

illy enters capsule market

Tracy West · 04 November, 2019

The illy brand of coffee is now available in capsules that are compatible with Nespresso coffee machines. Brand owner illycaffè says it wants to make the illy coffee experience available to as many people as possible, while keeping in step with modern consumption trends.

Made from nine carefully selected Arabica varieties, the new capsules are available in three intensities of taste, thanks to three different roasting profiles: Classico, with a smooth and mild taste, available in espresso and espresso lungo; the full-bodied taste of Intenso espresso; and Forte espresso, with its rich and strong character.

Currently the capsules are only available through the illy e-shop, illy Caffès and illy shops but they will be launched to the wider retail market in the New Year. They come in packs of 10 capsules, with an rrp of £3.80.

The launch will be supported by a new international advertising campaign developed across a range of media, including TV, digital, print and billboards. This will feature illy’s brand ambassador, celebrated tenor Andrea Bocelli.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 28 October 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.68137.38126.34
East Midlands130.4382.90139.17126.34
London130.6261.90139.42127.11
North East129.53135.94125.22
North West129.8962.50138.25126.37
Northern Ireland128.31132.33124.51
Scotland130.81137.72126.29
South East131.2369.90139.34127.14
South West130.6763.90135.48126.53
Wales129.8879.90134.07125.56
West Midlands130.21136.82126.47
Yorkshire & Humber129.9384.90137.62126.37
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Gulf is driving change, says Billington,...

The energy network can cope with an elect...

Rontec extends Morrisons partnership

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Half of Brits unconvinced by electric cars

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Euro Garages owners win consent for devel...

EG Group completes acquisition to take US...

Gulf is driving change, says Billington,...

Ascona acquires leases of two forecourts...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

MFG buys Top 50 Indie Symonds Retail

EG Group considering IPO

Shell launches 'carbon neutral' programme...

Major forecourt operator wins consent for...

Poll

See Results

When a major car manufacturer like Ford predicts that sales of its electrified cars will outnumber petrol and diesel models by 2022, does that ring alarm bells about the possible speed of change for forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News