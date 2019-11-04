illy enters capsule market

Tracy West

The illy brand of coffee is now available in capsules that are compatible with Nespresso coffee machines. Brand owner illycaffè says it wants to make the illy coffee experience available to as many people as possible, while keeping in step with modern consumption trends.

Made from nine carefully selected Arabica varieties, the new capsules are available in three intensities of taste, thanks to three different roasting profiles: Classico, with a smooth and mild taste, available in espresso and espresso lungo; the full-bodied taste of Intenso espresso; and Forte espresso, with its rich and strong character.

Currently the capsules are only available through the illy e-shop, illy Caffès and illy shops but they will be launched to the wider retail market in the New Year. They come in packs of 10 capsules, with an rrp of £3.80.

The launch will be supported by a new international advertising campaign developed across a range of media, including TV, digital, print and billboards. This will feature illy’s brand ambassador, celebrated tenor Andrea Bocelli.

