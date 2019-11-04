Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community

Premier Foods unveils festive cakes range

Tracy West · 04 November, 2019

Premier Foods is extending its festive cake range with seasonal additions from Mr Kipling and Cadbury. From Mr Kipling there is a new Mini Mince Pie Selection pack to add more variety to the line-up. The pack contains three each of Mr Kipling Deep Filled Mince Pies, Iced Topped Mince Pies and, a new addition especially for the selection pack, Frangipane Mince Pies.

Following the success of the Stem Ginger Slices and Candy Cane Slices in 2018, Mr Kipling is bringing both products back with the addition of Mince Pie Flavour Slices and Reindeer Slices. The Mr Kipling Mince Pie Flavour Slices transform the classic mince pie into an easy-to-eat slice format while the Reindeer Slices provide a combination of chocolate and caramel flavours.

In addition to the new slices, Mr Kipling is launching two new small cakes: Chocolate Orange Whirls and Irish Crème Fancies.

Cadbury has two new Mini Roll flavours – Caramel and Orange – with seasonal packaging to drive excitement over Christmas. Having been the most popular flavours during testing, Premier Foods says the products are set to drive penetration and bring incremental growth to the category. The company is also launching festive Cadbury Caramel Cakes, capitalising on the popularity of Cadbury Caramel – which is worth £60m RSV – using a popular format and helping to increase retailers’ sales at Christmas further.

The Mr Kipling products will be supported by TV advertising, which will profile the Deep Filled Mince Pies in the closing shot. Meanwhile, the product packaging will feature more gold hues to enhance the Christmas feel on-pack and give the range more consistency in store.

