Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Rontec extends Morrisons partnership

Merril Boulton · 04 November, 2019
David Potts (left), chief executive of Morrisons; and Gerald Ronson, chairman of Rontec
  (Photo:  )

Morrisons is to extend its wholesale partnership with Top 50 Indie Rontec for a further 10 years with the Morrisons Daily offer being added to more stores.

Morrisons currently provides its Morrisons Daily fascia and grocery offer, including its Market Street fresh food and food-to-go products, to more than 50 of Rontec’s 250 forecourts. Additionally, the two companies will trial a new concept called Morrisons Select in some of Rontec’s smaller convenience stores.

The partnership between the two companies began in November 2016 with the announcement of 10 trial sites. Just a few months later, following the success of the scheme, the partnership was extended as plans were revealed for a further 40 Morrisons Daily sites being added across the Rontec network.

David Potts, chief executive of Morrisons, said: “We have a good relationship with Rontec and we are pleased to be working with them to provide Morrisons food to more and more people. Rontec’s stores are very well managed and have strong store standards and so we are delighted to build on our relationship with them.”

Gerald Ronson, chairman of Rontec, said: “Our customers have responded positively to a Morrisons offer that combines value for money with a strong fresh food range. Both companies also have a hands-on culture and that gives us the confidence to extend our partnership.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 28 October 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.68137.38126.34
East Midlands130.4382.90139.17126.34
London130.6261.90139.42127.11
North East129.53135.94125.22
North West129.8962.50138.25126.37
Northern Ireland128.31132.33124.51
Scotland130.81137.72126.29
South East131.2369.90139.34127.14
South West130.6763.90135.48126.53
Wales129.8879.90134.07125.56
West Midlands130.21136.82126.47
Yorkshire & Humber129.9384.90137.62126.37
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Gulf is driving change, says Billington,...

The energy network can cope with an elect...

Rontec extends Morrisons partnership

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Half of Brits unconvinced by electric cars

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Euro Garages owners win consent for devel...

EG Group completes acquisition to take US...

Gulf is driving change, says Billington,...

Ascona acquires leases of two forecourts...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

MFG buys Top 50 Indie Symonds Retail

EG Group considering IPO

Shell launches 'carbon neutral' programme...

Major forecourt operator wins consent for...

Poll

See Results

When a major car manufacturer like Ford predicts that sales of its electrified cars will outnumber petrol and diesel models by 2022, does that ring alarm bells about the possible speed of change for forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News