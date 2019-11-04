Rontec extends Morrisons partnership

Merril Boulton

David Potts (left), chief executive of Morrisons; and Gerald Ronson, chairman of Rontec (Photo: )

Morrisons is to extend its wholesale partnership with Top 50 Indie Rontec for a further 10 years with the Morrisons Daily offer being added to more stores.

Morrisons currently provides its Morrisons Daily fascia and grocery offer, including its Market Street fresh food and food-to-go products, to more than 50 of Rontec’s 250 forecourts. Additionally, the two companies will trial a new concept called Morrisons Select in some of Rontec’s smaller convenience stores.

The partnership between the two companies began in November 2016 with the announcement of 10 trial sites. Just a few months later, following the success of the scheme, the partnership was extended as plans were revealed for a further 40 Morrisons Daily sites being added across the Rontec network.

David Potts, chief executive of Morrisons, said: “We have a good relationship with Rontec and we are pleased to be working with them to provide Morrisons food to more and more people. Rontec’s stores are very well managed and have strong store standards and so we are delighted to build on our relationship with them.”

Gerald Ronson, chairman of Rontec, said: “Our customers have responded positively to a Morrisons offer that combines value for money with a strong fresh food range. Both companies also have a hands-on culture and that gives us the confidence to extend our partnership.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: